"3 Indians have been discharged, while remaining are under treatment": Embassy of India in Berlin

New Delhi [India], December 23 : The Indian Embassy in Berlin has confirmed that three Indian nationals injured in the Magdeburg Christmas Market attack on December 20 have been discharged from the hospital, while the remaining four individuals are still receiving treatment. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary assistance to those affected.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Embassy of India in Berlin has been in close contact with all the 7 Indians injured in the attack at the Magdeburg Christmas Market on 20 Dec 2024. 3 of the Indians have been discharged, while the remaining are under treatment. The mission is in regular touch with them and actively providing requisite support. Mission is also in touch with their families."

@EOIBerlin has been in close contact with all the 7 Indians injured in the attack at the Magdeburg Christmas Market on 20 Dec 2024. 3 of the Indians have been discharged, while the remaining are under treatment. Mission is in regular touch with them and actively providing…— India in Germany (@eoiberlin) December 23, 2024

Earlier on Sunday, India condemned the car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which claimed five lives and injured dozens, with numbers showing more than 200 injured.

In an official press release, the MEA expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating, "We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Several precious lives have been lost, and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."

The statement confirmed that the Indian Mission in Germany is in contact with the injured Indian nationals and their families, providing all possible assistance. "Our Mission is in contact with Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance," the statement read.

The attack unfolded on Friday evening when a car deliberately ploughed into a crowd at the bustling market, causing widespread devastation. According to local authorities, among the five fatalities were an adult and a toddler, while the injured included over 200 people, of whom 15 sustained serious injuries, 37 moderate injuries, and 16 minor injuries confirmed.

The suspect, identified as a Saudi national residing in Germany since 2006 and working as a doctor, has been apprehended. Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff confirmed the arrest and stated, "According to the current information, it is an individual perpetrator, so there is no longer any danger to the city because we were able to arrest him."

