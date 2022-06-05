3 Kenyan police officers wounded in roadside blast in border region

Three police officers were wounded on Sunday when the vehicle they were traveling in ran over an improvised explosive device in Garissa, a county in northeast Kenya that borders Somalia.

The police said the officers were among a team that was escorting Ijara Member of Parliament aspirant Ibrahim Abbas' convoy to Hulugho when they came under attack.

"The driver and other officers sustained serious injuries," the police said in a report.

Police blamed al-Shabab terrorists for the attack, the second to hit Lower Garissa region in a week.

On June 1, gunmen believed to be members of al-Shabab militants attacked and injured a security agent along the Bura-Garissa road.

Shabab militants have been attacking places in the region, especially in Mandera and Garissa counties, killing and injuring security personnel and civilians. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor