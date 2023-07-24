3 killed, 5 injured as heavy rain lash Pakistan’s Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], July 24 : A total of three people including a minor boy were killed and five others injured in different rain-related incidents as Pakistan’s Karachi was hit by a short but intense, spell of heavy downpour and thunderstorm on Sunday, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

While major roads in the metropolis were mostly cleared of rainwater, local streets were submerged with downpours.

Area SHO Imdad Panhwar said the minor boy was killed while five others were injured when the wall of a house collapsed during rains in Ittehad Town during the evening shower.

The officer added that the house was located in a hilly area near Khyber Chowk where the wall collapsed and fell down on six people, including five children.

They were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors pronounced seven-year-old Irfan Rehmat dead on arrival.

Rehmat’s 40-year-old mother Lubna, his two-year-old brother Irsalan, and three siblings, seven-year-old Farman, eight-year-old Mahnoor Azizullah, and six-month-old Mirha Azizullah, were admitted for treatment, as per Dawn.

Meanwhile, a young man was electrocuted in Surjani Town in another rain-related incident.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that Shakeel Ahmed died from an electric shock during a rain-related incident in Rozi Goth near Daulat-i-Mustafa Masjid.

As per Surjani police SHO Ghanwar Mahar, the man died from electric shock because of the rains.

