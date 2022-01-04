30 injured after 5.5-magnitude quake hits China's Yunnan

Beijing, Jan 4 At least 30 people were injured after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Ninglang County in China's Yunnan province two days, local authorities said on Tuesday.

All the injured are receiving treatment and under medical observation, and none sustained life-threatening wounds, according to the county government.

The earthquake affected a total of 26,797 people in four towns, reports Xinhua news agency.

Power supply, transport and telecommunication services in the quake-hit areas have been largely restored.

The epicentre was about 60 km away from the county seat of Ninglang in the city of Lijiang and 110 km from the Old Town of Lijiang.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor