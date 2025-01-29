320 coronavirus deaths in past year

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (ANI/TPS): Although most of the public has returned to full normalcy, Ministry of Health data indicates that the coronavirus continues to take a significant toll on at-risk populations, with approximately 320 deaths in the past year.

The main challenges: Vaccination rates are particularly low among at-risk populations, and many people are not tested - and therefore cannot receive early treatment to prevent future coronavirus complications. (ANI/TPS)

