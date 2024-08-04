34 killed across Bangladesh in student protest, govt announces three-day general holiday

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 4 : At least 34 people lost their lives while numerous others have been injured as the student protest has intensified across Bangladesh by the non-cooperation movement announced by the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement on Sunday, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The Bangladesh government has announced a three-day general holiday from August 5 till August 7 to ensure public safety amid the ongoing violent protests across the country, The Daily Star reported.

Two people were shot dead and at least 25 including policemen and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were injured in a clash in Sylhet's Golapganj upazila around 2:30 pm today, the first day of the non-cooperation movement called by students.

According to the hospital sources, at least 35 people were admitted following the clash.

The protests began over the reintroduction of a quota scheme since scaled back by Bangladesh's top court that reserved more than half of all government jobs for certain groups, Al Jazeera reported.

This move has disappointed graduates as they are facing an acute unemployment crisis with some 18 million young Bangladeshis out of work, according to government figures.

However, the protesters do not intend to quit the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and declared a long march to Dhaka for Tuesday, The Daily Star reported.

Asif Mahmud, one of the key coordinators of the platform, confirmed the programme to The Daily Star today.

Moreover, a curfew has been imposed indefinitely starting from 6:00 pm today in the Bangladesh capital and other divisional cities, district towns and all city corporations, and it will remain in effect until otherwise directed.

Earlier, the Home Minister announced yesterday that curfew would remain relaxed from 6 am to 9 pm starting from Sunday.

Bangladesh State Minister for Water Resource Ministry Zahid Faruk's house was also vandalised in Barishal today.

According to the Awami League sources, angry protesters entered the house, smashed furniture, and attacked the house staff, as reported by The Daily Star.

Moreover, the two widely used social media platforms, Facebook and WhatsApp are reportedly inaccessible in Bangladesh on Sunday.

Users across the country have reported issues with accessing both platforms, with complaints of connection failure, reported The Daily Star.

Earlier on Saturday, the student protesters were calling for a nationwide civil disobedience campaign until Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government resigns, reported Al Jazeera.

The protesters took to the streets to demand justice for the more than 200 people killed in last month's student-led demonstrations over quotas in government jobs.

Bangladesh PM Hasina called upon protest leaders to meet her at her official residence Ganabhaban, saying the "door is open".

"I want to sit with the agitating students of the movement and listen to them. I want no conflict," she said, according to local media.

