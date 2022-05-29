34 MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 29 The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 34 trains in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The cancellation is believed to be due to operational reasons and maintenance activity.

Nine services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled.

The authorities have also cancelled seven service between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and seven services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma.

One service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli and one service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli have also been cancelled.

Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) connect twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and outskirts. The popular suburban trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced that it will operate additional bus services in Greater Hyderabad region to clear the passenger rush in view of cancellation of MMTS services.

An official said 22 bus services will be operated between Kesavagiri and Borabanda, 54 between Secunderabad and Hitec City, 16 between Secunderabad and Borabanda, 108 between CBS and Patancheru and 84 between Secunderabad and Patancheru.

