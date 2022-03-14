3.5 million Afghan children need nutritious treatment: WFP

United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has expressed concern over children's situation in Afghanistan and said that 3.5 million Afghan children currently need nutritious treatment in the country.

Meanwhile, the program said that most of the children in Afghanistan have access to nutritious treatment offered by the international aid agencies.

Earlier, UNICEF had said that half of the Afghan children under the age of five will face severe malnutrition in 2022, Khaama Press reported.

Mass poverty in Afghanistan that is triggered by people's displacement, unemployment, conflicts, and now political transformation have led millions of people to starve.

Children are the most affected among them as they are now suffering from the spread of measles in the country, Khaama Press reported.

The international aid agencies have been calling on the World Community to support the Afghan people at a time when they are experiencing the worst humanitarian situation in decades, the media outlet added.

( With inputs from ANI )

