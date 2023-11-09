39 journos, media workers killed in Gaza since war began

Gaza, Nov 9 Since Hamas launched its massive assault against Israel on October 7, at least 39 journalists and media workers have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the ensuing violence, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a report.

In its update report issued on Wednesday, the New York-based nonprofit also said that October 2023 was the deadliest month for journalists globally since it began record keeping in 1992.

Of the 39 fatalities, 34 were Palestinian, four Israeli, and one Lebanese.

The CPJ also said that eight journalists were injured, three remained missing and 13 others arrested.

Meanwhile, there were also reports of multiple assaults, threats, cyberattacks, censorship and killings of family members of the journalists, the nonprofit added.

The CPJ further said that it was investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, injured or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, was quoted as saying in the report.

“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats.

"Many have lost colleagues, families, and media facilities, and have fled seeking safety when there is no safe haven or exit," he added.

Since the war began, a total of 10,569 people have died in Gaza, 1,400 in Israel and 150 in the West Bank.

