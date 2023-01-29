39 killed as bus falls into ravine in Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 29 At least 39 people were killed when a bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan's Lasbela district on Sunday.

The vehicle carrying 48 passengers was proceeding towards Karachi from Quetta, Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum, was quoted as saying by Dawn.

The speeding vehicle rammed into pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela and caught fire, Anjum added.

Three people have been rescued, he said, adding that number of deaths may increase.

