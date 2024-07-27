3rd Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo to celebrate cycling in the emirate

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced the third Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo will be held on November 16, 2024. The cycling racecourse consists of a 150 km route, beginning in Abu Dhabi and ending in Al Ain.

The total prize pool for the race's third edition amounts to AED 2 million, making it one of the most prominent sports events in the UAE and supporting Abu Dhabi's efforts in organising world-class cycling events. The race also highlights the importance of cycling and its role in improving the general health of the population, due the participation of hundreds of enthusiasts.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "The third edition of the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo provides a distinguished experience for cycling fans, as it brings together both amateur and professional cyclists on a long track that passes through different areas in Abu Dhabi."

Al Awani added that since its launch in 2022, the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo has experienced great community participation from a range of cyclists, both male and female, with the number of participants in the last edition in 2023 reaching 1,200, represented by 75 nationalities residing within and outside the UAE.

Al Awani added: "The Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo is not only a race, but rather a celebration of cycling and the unity of society, and its ultimate goal is to encourage the maintaining of physical fitness, following a healthy lifestyle, and improving the quality of life of society."

Bike Abu Dhabi is an initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Government with the aim of unifying efforts to achieve the emirate's long-term goals of consolidating its global position in the field of cycling, as it is an activity that combines mobility, health, entertainment and sports.

The International Cycling Union designated Abu Dhabi as a "Bike City" in November 2021 in recognition of its long-term commitment to implementing strategies that encourage cycling as a healthy daily activity, a more sustainable means of transportation, and an enjoyable competitive sport for amateurs and professionals alike. (ANI/WAM)

