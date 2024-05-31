4 civilians, 2 officers injured in shooting in Minneapolis: US Police

Minnesota [US], May 31 : Four civilians and two police officers were injured in a shooting incident in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the United States, authorities said on Friday.

The Minneapolis Police Department in a post on X, said that they were responding to an "active incident" in the area near 22nd and Blaisdell in the Whittier neighbourhood on Thursday (local time).

The police department confirmed, "At this time, 4 civilians and 2 MPD officers are reported injured."

They further stressed that this is a fluid situation and advised people to avoid the incident site.

Following the incident, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz highlighted that the state of Minnesota is ready to provide any needed resources.

He further prayed for all the first responders working on the field to keep the community safe.

"The State Patrol is on the scene in South Minneapolis assisting local law enforcement. The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary. Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe," he said in a post on X.

Last month in a similar incident, two police officers and a firefighter were fatally shot and another officer was left injured after responding to a domestic incident early Sunday morning in Burnsville, Minnesota, CNN reported.

Three men were fatally shot, while another officer, Sergeant Adam Medlicott, was injured and taken to a hospital. He is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the city said.

The unidentified man had "several guns and a large amount of ammunition," when he shot at police from multiple positions in the home.

