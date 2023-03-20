4 died, 12 injured after unidentified shooters attack van in Pakistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 20 : In Pakistan, unidentified attackers opened indiscriminate fire at a van carrying a wedding party in Balochistan's Nasirabad district, leaving 4 people dead and 12 people injured, Dawn reported.

According to the local police, around 20 people, including children and women, were going to Gandawah on Saturday, but when they reached the Soheje Levies checkpoint, the motorcycle-riding attackers opened fire at the van using automatic weapons.

GGiving details about the case, Jhal Magsi's deputy commissioner said that as a result of the attack, four people, including a woman were killed on spot and 12 others sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the district hospital in Gandawah. Hospital officials said the condition of four injured people was critical and they were being shifted to Quetta.

The police said that they still had no clue regarding the motive of the attack. However, Jhal Magsi's deputy commissioner said there could be tribal enmity behind the killings, according to Dawn.

Authorities were investigating the incident and a search operation was launched by the forces to trace the attackers.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Jhal Magsi's deputy commissioner about the incident.

He has directed officials to immediately arrest the culprits and provide the injured with the best possible treatment.

On the same day, seven people, including a tribal elder and his two brothers, were killed after unidentified shooters sprayed their vehicle with bullets in Balochistan's Zhob district, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the deceased tribal elder, identified as Ahmed Khan Kibzai, was traveling in the vehicle along with his two brothers and some other people. When his vehicle reached the Khurlam, located close to the Pakistan-Afghan border, unidentified shooters attacked them with automatic weapons leaving seven people dead on the spot, and one person injured.

"The victims tried to escape from the vehicle but were not given a chance to save their lives," a senior Levies official said, adding that the bodies of Kibzai and his two brothers were charred after the vehicle later caught fire due to firing.

Levies officials rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to the district hospital in Zhob.

"We have received seven bodies and one injured in the hospital," hospital sources said, adding that all victims died of multiple bullet injuries, reported Dawn.

Officials said the reason behind the attack is still unknown and the authorities were investigating the incident. However, officials said Ahmed Khan Kibzai was wanted in many cases by the Levies Force and was an absconder. He also had tribal enmity.

