4 killed, 3 injured in firing at passenger vehicles in Pakistan

Islamadbad, Jan 7 At least four people, including two security personnel, were killed and three others injured on Sunday in firing at two passenger vehicles in Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.

The gunmen targeted the vehicles with automated weapons, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Imran was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Police, security forces, and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

