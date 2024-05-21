4 killed, 4 injured in attack in Syria's Homs

Damascus, May 21 Four people were killed and four others wounded in an unidentified attack in Syria's central province of Homs, the media reported.

While the report gave no further details, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday that the attack was carried out by Israel and hit a base of the Hezbollah group.

The group said the airstrikes targeted a Hezbollah headquarters near a school in the city of al-Qusair in Homs countryside, killing six non-Syrian members of the party, with several others injured. The attack took place near the Syrian-Lebanese border, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Observatory, Israel has conducted 40 strikes in Syria since the beginning of 2024, targeting various military personnel and affiliated militias, resulting in the death of 137 military personnel, including Iran-backed fighters and Syrian army forces, and injuring 57 others.

The strikes also led to the destruction of weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, and vehicles.

Additionally, 12 civilians, including two women, were killed in the attacks.

--IANS

