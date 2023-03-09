4 killed, 6 injured in a shooting incident in Pakistan
By IANS | Published: March 9, 2023 08:09 PM 2023-03-09T20:09:14+5:30 2023-03-09T20:25:25+5:30
Islamabad, March 9 Four people were killed and six others injured in a shooting outside a school in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.
The killed included a policeman and a student who suffered bullet shots in a crossfire between two groups in Bannu district of the province, police sources told Xinhua.
The injured people, including students were shifted to a nearby hospital, where two of them had been in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.
