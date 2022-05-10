4 killed, dozens injured in stampede in Bolivia

At least four students died and some 50 were injured after an apparent tear gas grenade exploded, causing a stampede in the Bolivian city of Potosi, local police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Tomas Frias Autonomous University when students were holding an assembly in the university arena regarding the upcoming student council election.

Pedro Lopez, the rector of the university, told reporters that several of the injured students were in intensive care unit. He did not rule out a higher death toll.

An investigation was already underway to confirm the preliminary information about the gas grenade detonation in the arena, Lopez added. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

