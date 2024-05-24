4 killed in restaurant building collapse in Spain's Mallorca

Madrid, May 24 (IANS/DPA) At least four people have died and scores more were injured in the collapse of a restaurant on the Spanish island of Mallorca, according to emergency services.

The emergency services of the Balearic Islands said on Thursday that 21 people were injured in the collapse of the building on the Playa de Palma strip popular with foreign tourists.

The identity of the victims and whether tourists were among them was not initially known.

Local media reported that the first floor of the restaurant Medusa Beach Club collapsed at about 8:30 p.m.

The first floor of the restaurant collapsed down to the basement, media, including the newspaper El Pais, reported citing eyewitnesses.

Some victims were reportedly still under the rubble, they said.

The cause of the collapse was initially unknown.

"Sending all my affection and warmth to the families of the four people who lost their lives in this tragic incident and wishing the recovery of all the injured," said regional president Marga Prohens in a post on social media platform X.

Prohens added that Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had been in touch to offer his support.

The popular stretch of beach known as Playa de Palma is an area favoured by young German holidaymakers.

