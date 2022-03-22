4 killed in southern Israel stabbing attack: Report

By ANI | Published: March 22, 2022 10:24 PM2022-03-22T22:24:21+5:302022-03-22T22:35:12+5:30

Four people were killed in an attack by an Arab assailant in Israel's southern city of Beersheba on Tuesday, Israeli police said.

4 killed in southern Israel stabbing attack: Report | 4 killed in southern Israel stabbing attack: Report

4 killed in southern Israel stabbing attack: Report

Next

Four people were killed in an attack by an Arab assailant in Israel's southern city of Beersheba on Tuesday, Israeli police said.

The assailant was shot and killed by a passerby on the scene, the police said.

The state-owned Kan TV news reported that the attacker is a Bedouin resident of the village of Hura in the Negev Desert. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app