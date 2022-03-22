4 killed in southern Israel stabbing attack: Report
By ANI | Published: March 22, 2022 10:24 PM2022-03-22T22:24:21+5:302022-03-22T22:35:12+5:30
Four people were killed in an attack by an Arab assailant in Israel's southern city of Beersheba on Tuesday, Israeli police said.
Four people were killed in an attack by an Arab assailant in Israel's southern city of Beersheba on Tuesday, Israeli police said.
The assailant was shot and killed by a passerby on the scene, the police said.
The state-owned Kan TV news reported that the attacker is a Bedouin resident of the village of Hura in the Negev Desert. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app