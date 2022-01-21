4 people found dead near Canada-US border

Ottawa, Jan 21 The bodies of four people have been found near the Canada-US border, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

RCMP found the bodies of the four people on the Canadian side about 40 feet from the border, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victims were an adult man and woman, an infant and a teen boy.

The four are believed to have died due to exposure to freezing temperatures during an attempted crossing into the US.

