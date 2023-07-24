4 traffic policemen killed in 'terrorist attack' in Iran

Tehran, July 24 Four Iranian traffic policemen were killed in a "terrorist attack" while they were patrolling on an intercity road in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, media reported.

The "terrorists" fled the scene after the attack and investigations were underway, the provincial police were quoted as saying in a statement on Sunday.

The provincial police also vowed a response to the "terrorists" strong enough to make them remorseful.

Bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, the province has been the target of several terrorist attacks on both civilians and security forces over the past years, Xinhua news agency reported.

In early July, two policemen and four "terrorists" were killed in an armed attack on a police station in the province, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor