4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Chile's Vallenar
By ANI | Published: April 21, 2023 04:17 AM 2023-04-21T04:17:27+5:30 2023-04-21T04:20:04+5:30
Vallenar [Chile], April 21 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 97 km West Southwest of Vallenar, Chile on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Vallenar is a city and commune in the Atacama Region of Chile.
The earthquake occurred at 01:51:28 (UTC+05:30) and hit Vallenar, Chile at a depth of 35 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 28.982°S and 71.642°W, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
