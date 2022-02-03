400 Vande Bharat trains: Rs 40,000 Cr business opportunity and jobs

Chennai, Feb 3 Rolling out 400 Vande Bharat Express trains is about Rs 40,000 crore of business coupled with jobs and other spin-off benefits, said senior officials present and past of Indian Railways

Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said 400 new energy efficient Vande Bharat trains will be introduced in three years.

The Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high speed train designed, developed and built by the Integral Coach Factory

