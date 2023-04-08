4.1 magnitude quake hits Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 8 : A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The earthquake occurred on Friday late evening, at around 8:14 pm and at a depth of 29 km.

"Earthquake of magnitude:4.1, occurred on 08-04-2023, 20:14:48 IST, Lat: 28.68 & Long: 86.66, Depth: 29 Km, Location: 169km NE of Kathmandu, Nepal," NCS said in a tweet.

No casualties have yet been reported. No damages have been detected as of now.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor