4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
By ANI | Published: February 26, 2023 03:36 AM 2023-02-26T03:36:25+5:30 2023-02-26T09:10:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 273 km east northeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 02:14:52 am IST on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 02:14:52 IST, Lat: 38.10 & Long: 73.39, Depth: 180 Km, Location: 273km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Sunday.
The quake struck at a depth of 180 kilometres, at a latitude of 38.10 and a longitude of 73.39.
( With inputs from ANI )
