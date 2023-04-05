4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea's Finschhafen

Finschhafen [Papua New Guinea], April 5 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck 33 km northwest of Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 16:10:06 (UTC+05:30) and hit Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea at a depth of 55.5 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 6.337°S and 147.633°E, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported.

