4.3 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
By ANI | Published: February 6, 2022 04:45 PM2022-02-06T16:45:52+5:302022-02-06T16:55:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2022, 16:10:14 IST, Lat: 36.91 & Long: 71.92, Depth: 74 Km, Location: 123km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app