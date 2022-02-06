4.3 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2022, 16:10:14 IST, Lat: 36.91 & Long: 71.92, Depth: 74 Km, Location: 123km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

