43 Palestinian illegally residing in Israel arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 8 (ANI/TPS): 43 illegal residents from the Palestinian areas were arrested in Jaffa when police officers carried out what was described a "proactive and focused activity" in the Jaffa area due to concerns about employing or lodging illegal aliens.

Two of the illegal residents were arrested while traveling in a car.

In addition, the police located 41 illegal aliens in two apartments on a street in the Jaffa area.

The police said that at this stage the investigation into the employers of the Palestinians who had no permits for working or being in Israel continues, and possible criminal charges against them is being examined.

The police stressed that contractors and citizens who employ and offer accommodations to residents of the Palestinian areas without a residence or work permit endanger themselves and the public. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor