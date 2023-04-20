4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Sivrice, Turkey

Sivrice [Turkey], April 20 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 11 km West Southwest of Sivrice, Turkey on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Sivrice is a town of Elazig Province of Turkey.

The earthquake occurred at 04:14:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Sivrice, Turkey at a depth of 11.2 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 38.396°N 39.194°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

