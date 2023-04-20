4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Sivrice, Turkey
By ANI | Published: April 20, 2023 06:46 AM 2023-04-20T06:46:52+5:30 2023-04-20T06:50:31+5:30
Sivrice [Turkey], April 20 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 11 km West Southwest ...
Sivrice [Turkey], April 20 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 11 km West Southwest of Sivrice, Turkey on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Sivrice is a town of Elazig Province of Turkey.
The earthquake occurred at 04:14:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Sivrice, Turkey at a depth of 11.2 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 38.396°N 39.194°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app