4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Tajikistan
By ANI | Published: March 19, 2023 12:33 PM 2023-03-19T12:33:15+5:30 2023-03-19T12:35:13+5:30
Dushanbe [Tajikistan], March 19 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 170 km and occurred at 11:31:25 IST.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 19-03-2023, 11:31:25 IST, Lat: 37.85 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Tajikistan," the NCS tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so far.
