4.4 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 16:20:12 IST, Lat: 36.95 & Long: 70.85, Depth: 195 Km ,Location: 31km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan" NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of property as of now. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

