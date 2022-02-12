4.4 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
Published: February 12, 2022
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 16:20:12 IST, Lat: 36.95 & Long: 70.85, Depth: 195 Km ,Location: 31km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan" NCS tweeted.
There are no reports of casualties or loss of property as of now. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
