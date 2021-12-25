4.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan
Published: December 25, 2021 03:00 PM
An earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes rocked Afghanistan on Saturday, reported National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 25-12-2021, 12:09:05 IST, Lat: 30.38 & Long: 67.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 489km SSW of Kabul , Afghanistan," tweeted NCS.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor