4.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes rocked Afghanistan on Saturday, reported National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 25-12-2021, 12:09:05 IST, Lat: 30.38 & Long: 67.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 489km SSW of Kabul , Afghanistan," tweeted NCS.

( With inputs from ANI )

