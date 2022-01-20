4.5 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Thursday as per the National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 20-01-2022, 11:25:21 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.04, Depth: 180 Km ,Location: 78km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.
