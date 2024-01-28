4.8-magnitude quake jolts Japan

Tokyo, Jan 28 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and other surrounding areas in Japan on Sunday morning, the country's weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 8:59 a.m. local time with the epicentre in Tokyo Bay at a depth of 80 km, measuring 4 on the country's seismic scale of 7 in central Tokyo and the eastern part of Kanagawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

No tsunami warnings were issued, JMA added.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, there have been no reports of damage so far, and they are confirming the details of the situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor