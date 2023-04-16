5 dead in car crash in Greece

Athens, April 16 Five people lost their lives in northern Greece when a car carrying 10 illegal migrants crashed onto another vehicle, according to local media.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Komotini city near the land border with Turkey, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported on Saturday, citing local police.

The victims were four migrants whose nationalities have not been clarified yet, and the local driver of the second car, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another three migrants were hospitalised in serious condition, according to the report.

