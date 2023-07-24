5 inmates killed in Ecuador prison riot

Quito, July 24 At least five inmates were killed and 11 others injured in armed clashes between rival groups at a prison in southwest Ecuador, authorities said .

In a statement on Sunday, the national administration of prisons, or SNAI, said that the violence broke out the previous day at Guayas Prison No. 1 in the port city of Guayaquil, which is known as Ecuador's most violent city, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We regret to inform that, so far, five inmates have died and 11 have been injured as a result of these events," the SNAI said, adding the wounded "were promptly evacuated to hospitals and are out of danger".

Security personnel and elite police units are searching the prison in the wake of the riot, and security protocols have been activated at all prisons nationwide, it said.

In other developments, several prison guards are being held hostage currently by inmates with ties to criminal groups at four prisons in central and south Ecuador, and authorities are working to secure their release, said the agency.

"At the moment, the hostages are in good condition," it added.

