5 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab

Islamabad, Oct 8 Five people were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's east Punjab province on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at the motorway near the provincial capital city of Lahore where a passenger bus collided with a van, Syed Imran, a spokesperson for motorway police told Xinhua news agency.

According to preliminary investigations, the bus driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing his vehicle to rear-end the van, he said as reported by Xinhua news agency.

While the bus sustained minimal damage, all the casualties were from the van, he added.

Three people died right at the spot, while eight were rushed to a nearby hospital, where two more succumbed to their injuries, and one remained in critical condition, the police spokesperson said.

Road accidents in Pakistan are an alarming issue, with a significant increase in both frequency and severity over the years.

Multiple factors, including reckless driving, poor road conditions, and a lack of proper vehicle maintenance, contribute to the high accident rate.

