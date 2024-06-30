5 killed in mudslide in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, June 30 Five people have died as a result of a mudflow in southern Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Heavy rainfall in the Nookat region of Osh Oblast on Friday triggered mudflows, damaging two bridges, electric poles, and flooding 15 courtyards of private houses, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Seven people were carried away by the mud flow. So far, five bodies have been recovered, and efforts are ongoing to find the remaining two individuals.

The report also said that in the Abshyr-Ata recreation area, 1,300 people were trapped because a mudflow had washed away the road.

At the moment, rescue and search operations are underway.

A state of emergency has been declared in the Nookat region due to the mudflows.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor