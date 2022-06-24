5 killed in stampede trying to breach Morocco's border into Spanish enclave

Rabat [Morocco], June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): More than 2,000 sub-Saharan migrants tried on Friday to breach the border between Morocco and Melilla, a Spanish enclave city in Africa, causing a stampede that killed five of them, official news agency MAP reported.Moroccan security forces "intervened" when the migrants tried to scale or cut through a six-meter fence that separates the Spanish city from Moroccan territory, MAP said.The stampede also injured 76 migrants, 13 of them in critical condition, and 140 members of the security forces including five in critical condition.Moroccan authorities said all the injured, both migrants and security force members, were transferred to hospitals for treatment. The Spanish authorities at the enclave said most of the migrants were forced back but 130 of them managed to reach the enclave. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor