5 people die in armed clash over land dispute in Pakistan

Sukkur [Pakistan], August 12 : An armed clash between two groups over land dispute caused the death of five people in Pakistan's Sukkur city, ARY News reported.

Quoting an official from the Bagarji police, ARY News reported that the dispute was a cause of long-standing rivalry between the two groups and erupted in the gunfire exchange.

The official added that four people belonging to one group died in the violence, out of which three died on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries during his treatment. Another person belonging to the other rival group also died in the gunfire exchange, ARY News reported.

He said that prior to this, the same land dispute claimed the lives of three people. The official added that they are further investigating the dispute and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for further examination, ARY News reported.

In a separate incident, five people lost their lives in a land dispute case in Lower Orakzai Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) district after rival tribes clashed. Several people were left injured in the gunfire exchange, ARY News reported.

Earlier, in a disturbing incident, failing an exam became an excuse for violence after a brother shot his sister in the Atari Road area of Pakistan's Hujrah Shah Muqeem in Depalpur Tehsil of Okara District in the Punjab province, ARY News reported.

The brother shot his sister after she failed her ninth-grade exam. The police officials stated that the suspect fled the scene. Authorities have launched a search operation to arrest the suspect and have registered a case against him based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, as per ARY News.

In a separate incident in Kabirwala, Punjab, a stepson murdered his two stepbrothers following a matrimonial dispute.

The suspect, Muneer Ahmed, allegedly killed one brother by shooting him and the other by stabbing him with a knife.

