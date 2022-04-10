5 terrorists were arrested in 19 raids across Pakistan's Punjab

Amid the ongoing political unrest in the country, five terrorists were arrested in Pakistan's Punjab by the Counter-Terrorism Department on Sunday on account of planning a terror activity in the province.As per the latest reports by Ary News, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have arrested five terrorists in 19 intelligence-based operations across the Khanewal province.

"The terrorists hailed from an outlawed organization and were planning to carry out terror activities in the province," a CTD spokesperson said.

"The authorities recovered detonators, explosive material, hand grenades, safety fuses, cash, IEDs and other material from their possession," he further added.

The spokesman said that the suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested two alleged members of the outlawed Daish during a raid in Khanewal, Punjab, according to Ary News.

Two members of the outlawed Daish were taken into custody from Punjab, Khanewal, quoted the CTD Spokesperson. The apprehended were identified as Imran Haider and Riaz Ahmed.

"The CTD team also recovered hand grenades, weapons and banned literature from their possession. The terrorists were planning to attack important installations and worship places", the CTD spokesperson said to Ary News.The CTD Punjab has claimed to have conducted multiple intelligence-based and counter-terrorism operations previously to avert any untoward incidents.

( With inputs from ANI )

