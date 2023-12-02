50 Cent developing documentary on rap rival Diddy

Los Angeles, Dec 6 Rapper 50 Cent reportedly along with his and his G-Unit Films and Television company are developing a TV documentary on his rival Sean ‘P.Diddy’ Combs.

A source told Page Six that the planned documentary will be about the Bad Boy Records mogul and the mounting sexual abuse allegations leveled at him by Cassie and other women.

Other details of the project are still scarce as it's in the early stage of development, reports aceshowbiz.com.

50 Cent isn't strange to producing TV contents, one of which was hit show 'Power'. He additionally produced acclaimed true crime documentaries and podcasts, including 'Hip Hop Homicides'. The show featured former TMZ personality Van Lathan exploring the death of rap stars such as Pop Smoke, XXXTentacion and King Von.

