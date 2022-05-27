50 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attack

Ouagadougou, May 27 At least 50 civil in Burkina Faso's Madjoari region were killed during an armed attack, according to an official statement.

Residents from the Madjoari town who were trying to reach Nadiagou, in the town of Pama, were targeted by unidentified armed men, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement from the regional government as saying.

On May 14, an attack on civil in the same area left 17 dead and seven injured.

On May 19, another attack against the military detachment of Madjoari left 11 soldiers killed and 20 others injured.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015 as terrorist attacks have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than 1 million others in the West African nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor