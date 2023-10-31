5.0-magnitude quake hits Iran

Tehran, Oct 31 A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted Iran on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, which hit 103 km SSE of Birjand at 0913 GMT, was epicentred at 32.05 degrees north latitude and 59.76 degrees east longitude.

Its depth was 10 km.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor