'500 vehicles, drones & guns': 'Ganapath' filmmakers set the stage for spectacular cinematic experience

Mumbai, Oct 14 Actor Tiger Shroff's upcoming film 'Ganapath' is high on action for which it took crafting and designing of over 500 vehicles, drones and guns to make it look believable, says Jackky Bhagnani.

The world of 'Ganapath' is going to be a unique blend of imagination and innovation, and the creative minds have spared no expense in bringing this vision to life.

Talking about the same, producer Jackky Bhagnani shared: “The world of 'Ganapath' is beyond anything we've seen in Bollywood which is evident in the trailer. The vision for this movie was to create a future that feels both unique and believable.”

“This required us to go the extra mile in every aspect of production, including designing and crafting over 500 vehicles, drones, and guns that makes it look believable. The audience will witness the level of commitment and dedication that has gone into making 'Ganapath’,” he added.

With Tiger and Kriti Sanon in the lead and a team of experts and visionaries working diligently behind the scenes, 'Ganapath' is poised to transport audiences into a captivating universe.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor