5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

Bangonay [Philippines], April 13 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck 4 km East Southeast of Bangonay, Philippines on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 21:34:27 (UTC+05:30) and hit Bangonay, Philippines at a depth of 16.5 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 9.296°N and 125.590°E, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor