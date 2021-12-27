5.1- magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands region
By ANI | Published: December 27, 2021 02:53 AM2021-12-27T02:53:54+5:302021-12-27T03:00:12+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 17:59:24 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 17:59:24 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 33.02 km, was initially determined to be at 58.8036 degrees south latitude and 26.2718 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app