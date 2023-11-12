5.2-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

Jakarta, Nov 12 A 5.2 magnitude quake rocked Timor region, Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The temblor that hit the region at 0206 GMT was epicentred at 9.90 degrees south latitude and 123.70 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 30.0 km.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor