5.3-magnitude quake hits Northern Greece
By ANI | Published: January 10, 2022 06:09 AM2022-01-10T06:09:33+5:302022-01-10T06:20:02+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted northern Greece's Florina Sunday evening, according to the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.
The US Geological Survey said the quake was with a magnitude of 5.5.
The epicenter, with a depth of about 14 km, was initially determined to be about two km west of Florina.
No injuries or losses have been reported so far. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
