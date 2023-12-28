54 local Arab towns to get millions in funding for infrastructure

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Construction and Housing and the Authority for the Economic Development of the Minority Sector in Israel's Ministry of Social Equality revealed the list of 54 projects in 24 Arab towns that meet the conditions for eligibility for budgets for infrastructure development projects on private lands in the Arab settlements.

The programme has a budget of about 216 million Shekels (USD 60 million).

The selected local authorities will receive budgets that will enable the development of "quality infrastructure" needed in new neighbourhoods. (ANI/TPS)

